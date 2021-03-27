The people who died from COVID-19 and its complications ranged in age from early 70s to early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The state has now lost more than 6,800 lives to the illness.

Saturday's new cases come off more than 31,000 newly completed COVID-19 tests.

Another 47,000 Minnesotans have received their first dose of one of three federally-approved COVID-19 vaccines. That brings the total to more 1.55 million people with at least one dose, or 28% of the state's population.

On Tuesday, the states vaccine eligibility significantly expands to include any resident age 16 and older. While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be administered to anyone over the age of 16, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for people age 18 and older.

