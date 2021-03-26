ST. PAUL — Minnesota reported approximately 1,700 new COVID-19 infections Friday, March 26 as Gov. Tim Walz charted a new course for the state's inoculation campaign.

Under the plans Walz announced Friday, March 26, residents ages 16 and older can begin to sign up for their vaccine appointments Tuesday, March 30. The news comes at a point in the pandemic where Minnesota's per capita case rates, test positivity rates and active hospitalizations are increasing slightly.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,714

1,714 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 19.3 (As of Wednesday, March 17)

TOTAL CASES: 512,097

512,097 TOTAL RECOVERED: 492,672

492,672 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.7% (As of Wednesday, March 17)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 357

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,000

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,821

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,510,237 people, or 27.1% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 903,188 people or 16.2% of the state population

