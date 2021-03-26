ST. PAUL — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will join Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to discuss plans to expand the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, March 26.

Walz announced Thursday evening that all Minnesotans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 30. The announcement comes as Minnesota maintained its top ranking this week for percentage of population vaccinated.

Walz and Malcolm will be joined by Chief Quality Officer for MHealth Fairview Dr. Abraham Jacob.

The governor, Malcolm, and Jacob will take questions from the media at 12:30 p.m.

Watch a video of the media availability below and catch up on the latest health news here.

