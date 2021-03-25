ST. PAUL — Minnesotans 16 years old and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination beginning Tuesday, March 30, Gov. Tim Walz will announce on Friday, March 26.

Walz's announcement was previewed in a news release issued Thursday afternoon, March 25.

"The final eligibility expansion comes as the federal government has promised an increased supply of vaccine by April, and as Minnesota has become a national leader in getting shots into arms quickly," Walz's spokesperson Teddy Tschann said in the release. "This week Minnesota was ranked number one in the country for the percentage of vaccine doses administered to Minnesotans. The state has vaccinated 80% of our seniors, outperforming the nation, and has also vaccinated at least two-thirds of our school and child care personnel.”

Walz will address the state at 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the release.

