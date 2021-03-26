ST. PAUL — Any Minnesotan aged 16 or older will become eligible to get a COVID-19 shot starting Tuesday, March 30, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday, March 26.

With more vaccines set to come to the state from the federal government beginning in April, the first-term DFL governor said Minnesota would join more than half of states planning to expand eligibility criteria before the end of next month.

The move significantly expands the current pool of those who can get a vaccine and shortens the state's expected timeline for getting a shot to all residents who want one by more than a month. The governor said the state was on pace to meet the Biden Administration's May 1 goal of getting Minnesotans in line for a shot and set an end of May target for all Minnesotans to get their first shot, if they choose.

Right now, Minnesotans ages 65 or older, targeted essential workers, and people with underlying or rare conditions or disabilities that put them at a higher risk for COVID-19 are prioritized for vaccination.

Roughly 27% of Minnesotans have received the first dose of vaccine, meanwhile, 16% have received the completed two-shot series of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the state health department. And Walz said the state's recent vaccination efforts gave him reason to think that Minnesota is ready to sign up more people for their shot, though they might have to wait a while.

“Minnesotans have done a remarkable job helping our most vulnerable get vaccinated and waiting their turn. Now, as we prepare to receive more vaccine heading into April, it’s time for all Minnesotans to get in line,” Walz said in a news release. “Minnesota has been leading the nation in getting shots into arms, and we plan to continue that leadership."

Walz and state health officials are set to present a fuller plan for the vaccine rollout at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, Minnesota led the nation in the percentage of vaccine doses administered. And state health officials reported that priority groups had been able to get vaccinated at encouraging rates.

Eighty percent of seniors had received COVID-19 vaccines since the state opened up eligibility late last year and roughly two-thirds of school and child care staff had received their shots.

“We have already beat President Biden’s goal of expanding eligibility to all adults by May 1," Walz said. "Now, if all Minnesotans get in line and take the first shot available to them, we can get all Minnesotans first doses by the end of May."

In an effort to ensure greater equity in vaccinations, the state also said that it would put on more mobile vaccination clinics and localized events in the coming weeks. With the presence of COVID-19 variants on the rise, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that getting more shots into the arms of Minnesotans would be key.

She also urged Minnesotans to keep up mitigation measures like wearing a mask and social distancing.

"We are in a race between the variants and the vaccine, and we must remain vigilant and work together so the vaccines win," she said. "You can do your part to help Minnesota win this race by getting vaccinated as soon as you have the opportunity.”

As of Tuesday, the state reported that 3,321 Minnesotans ages 16-17 have received at least one dose of vaccine. And another 448,278 residents ages 18-49 had received at least one dose of vaccine.

State officials encouraged Minnesotans to sign up for the state's Vaccine Connector to help them find a slot to get their vaccination and to reach out to their doctor or local pharmacist about upcoming appointments. And they noted that opening up eligibility wouldn't guarantee everyone a vaccination right away.

Because demand continues to outpace supply, those in line might have to wait weeks for a shot.

