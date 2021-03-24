ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, March 24. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,323

1,323 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 18.8 (As of Tuesday, March 16)

TOTAL CASES: 508,541

508,541 TOTAL RECOVERED: 491,410

491,410 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.6% (As of Tuesday, March 16)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 332

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,859

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,798

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,454,834 people, or 26.2% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 862,955 people, or 15.5% of the state population

