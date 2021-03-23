ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, March 23. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 870

870 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 17.5 (As of Sunday, March 14)

TOTAL CASES: 507,231

507,231 TOTAL RECOVERED: 490,340

490,340 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.5% (As of Sunday, March 14)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 325

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,797

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,789

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,437,931 people, or 25.8% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 854,827, or 15.4% of the state population

This story will be updated.

