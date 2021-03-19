ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, March 19. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,449

1,449 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 16.1 (As of Wednesday, March 10)

TOTAL CASES: 502,893

502,893 TOTAL RECOVERED: 485,912

485,912 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.2% (As of Wednesday, March 10)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 316

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,578

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,771

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,337,892 people, or 24% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 788,495 or 14.2% of the state population

