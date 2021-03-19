ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, March 19. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,449
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 16.1 (As of Wednesday, March 10)
- TOTAL CASES: 502,893
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 485,912
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.2% (As of Wednesday, March 10)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 316
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,578
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,771
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,337,892 people, or 24% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 788,495 or 14.2% of the state population
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.