ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, March 18. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,505

1,505 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 15.6 (As of Tuesday, March 9)

TOTAL CASES: 501,458

501,458 TOTAL RECOVERED: 485,358

485,358 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.1% (As of Tuesday, March 9)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 297

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,520

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS:6,762

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,303,210 people, or 23.4% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 764,275, or 13.7% of the state population

