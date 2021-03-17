ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, March 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,046
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 15.1 (As of Monday, March 8)
- TOTAL CASES: 499,962
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 484,819
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4% (As of Monday, March 8)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 282
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,459
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,756
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,284,612 people, or 23.1% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 746,829, or 13.4% of the state population
