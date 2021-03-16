ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, March 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 716
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 14.6 (As of Sunday, March 7)
- TOTAL CASES: 498,926
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 483,942
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.9% (As of Sunday, March 7)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 260
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,402
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 2
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,749
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,265,430 people, or 22.7% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 729,294 or 13.1% of the state population
