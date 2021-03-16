ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, March 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 716

716 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 14.6 (As of Sunday, March 7)

TOTAL CASES: 498,926

498,926 TOTAL RECOVERED: 483,942

483,942 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.9% (As of Sunday, March 7)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 260

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,402

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 2

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,749

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,265,430 people, or 22.7% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 729,294 or 13.1% of the state population

