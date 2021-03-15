ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Monday, March 15.

Speakers will include MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, MDH Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann, MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff, WEST Express Swim Team head coach Heidi Miler, Minnesota Hockey Executive Director Glen Andresen and Westonka Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Borg.

Watch a livestream of the event below and read the latest health news at NewsMD. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.