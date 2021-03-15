ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, March 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 829

829 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.9 (As of Thursday, March 4)

TOTAL CASES: 498,218

498,218 TOTAL RECOVERED: 482,984

482,984 3.6% (As of Thursday, March 4)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 260

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,295

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 1

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,747

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,260,771 people, or 22.7% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 724,692, or 11.9% of the state population

This story will be updated.

