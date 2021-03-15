ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, March 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 829
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.9 (As of Thursday, March 4)
- TOTAL CASES: 498,218
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 482,984
3.6% (As of Thursday, March 4)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 260
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,295
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 1
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,747
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,260,771 people, or 22.7% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 724,692, or 11.9% of the state population
This story will be updated.
