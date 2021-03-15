ST. PAUL — State health officials asked for continued adherence to public health recommendations on Monday, March 15 as restrictions eased on social gatherings, public-facing businesses and other trappings of day-to-day life in Minnesota.

Ground gained in the fight to bring the coronavirus pandemic to heel can still be undone, they said, especially as cases of COVID-19 associated with a variant first found in the United Kingdom continue to be identified. A total of 250 cases of the COVID-19 variant have so far been documented in more than two dozen counties in Minnesota, according to State Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff.

"We are very concerned about this variant and its rapid spread. It has the potential to be a setback to our continued and hard fought progress against the virus," he said on a press call Monday.

Capacity limits on restaurants, bars, youth sporting events, religious services and other social settings were nonetheless dialed back Monday afternoon in a move Gov. Tim Walz announced last week. A decline in COVID-19 and increase in the rate of vaccinations against the disease made the move feasible, the governor's office has said.

Close to 2 million doses of the vaccine, most versions of which are fully effective after two shots, have so far been administered in Minnesota as of Monday. In a sign that the pandemic is still far from over, and to the ire of Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature, the state Executive Council again extended the state's peacetime emergency declaration Monday, granting Walz the continued use of more broad executive authority than his office normally allows.

With variants as 'wild card,' Gov. Tim Walz's emergency powers extended despite GOP backlash

Health officials say a rash of cases associated with the COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. underscore the importance that Minnesota be able to react nimbly, as it is thought to be more transmissible. It has been observed spreading throughout Carver County in an ongoing outbreak tied to school-sponsored and club-organized sports.

Youth sport activities have been put on hold for two weeks in Carver County as a result. But Huff said Monday that the fault for that outbreak belongs not with youth athletes, their parents or their coaches.

"The problem is the virus and this more contagious variant of the virus," he said. "What has happened in Carver County can, and unless we act to stop it, will occur throughout the state."

The spread of COVID-19 variants has also highlighted the need for Minnesotans to continue face masking, practicing social distancing and testing for the disease, health officials said.

"While we're pleased to see things moving in the right direction we need to keep an eye on the fact that there's still a lot of viral activity around our state. Our cases, on a population basis, are high and picking back up a bit," Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday.

Officials recommend that student athletes and members of their households test frequently in particular. The availability of tests and vaccines is partly what has made in-class learning youth sports season in Minnesota possible, according to Westonka Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Borg, and utilizing them in conjunction with other health precautions will make future games possible, too.

"We want these games to happen for our kids," he said in an appearance on Monday's call.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, March 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 829

829 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.9 (As of Thursday, March 4)

TOTAL CASES: 498,218

498,218 TOTAL RECOVERED: 482,984

482,984 3.6% (As of Thursday, March 4)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 260

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,295

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 1

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,747

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,260,771 people, or 22.7% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 724,692, or 11.9% of the state population

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.