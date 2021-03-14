ST. PAUL -- Indications of serious COVID-19 cases across Minnesota continue to track downward while new cases continue to be diagnosed statewide.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 997 new cases of the virus Sunday, March 14, with five additional deaths. The deaths — from Faribault, Hennepin, Itasca, Pennington and Stearns counties — include two residents of long-term care facilities and ranged in age from their 60s to 90s.

Community spread of the illness remains high, with 43% of cases not attributed to other known cases or outbreaks as of March 3.

As of March 12, MDH reports 75% of people age 65 and older statewide have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

New cases, deaths and hospitalizations are based on reports as of Sunday. Vaccinations data is as of Friday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

