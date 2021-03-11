ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, March 11. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,096

1,096 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.4 (As of Tuesday, March 2)

TOTAL CASES: 494,106

494,106 TOTAL RECOVERED: 479,713

479,713 3.5% (As of Tuesday, March 2)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 236

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,177

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 19

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,724

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,129,967 people, or 20.3% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 642,701, or 11.6% of the state population

