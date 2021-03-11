BEMIDJI -- Based on new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota is beginning to vaccinate additional groups of residents.

According to a press release, this includes:

Essential workers.

People with rare conditions or disabilities.

People ages 45-64 with one or more underlying medical conditions.

People ages 16-44 with two or more underlying medical conditions.

People 50 and older in multi-generational housing.

Patients who qualify will be eligible as vaccines become more available locally. To help ensure community members are able to get vaccinated in a timely manner, the provider is asking residents in these categories to not call Sanford offices to get a vaccination, unless they've received communication to do so.

Instead, Sanford Health patients will receive a message on the online My Sanford Chart service, and a call or text message when a vaccine appointment is available. If not a Sanford Health patient, residents can go to the provider's website and sign up to be added to a waiting list.

The appointment and vaccine are at no cost to the patient. Following the vaccine, patients will be observed for 15 minutes. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness and swelling.

Preferences for which brand of vaccine a person receives will not be accepted. If the vaccine requires a second dose, the patient will schedule a second dose appointment for the same type of vaccine.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be received 21 days after the first dose, while the second dose of the Moderna vaccine comes 28 days after. The Johnson and Johnson only requires one dose.

The announcement comes after Beltrami County Public Health also expanded its vaccination efforts to more eligible groups earlier this week.