BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County Public Health will be able to vaccinate a larger amount of the population starting Wednesday with new rules granted by the state of Minnesota.

According to a press release, eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations will be expanded to individuals with certain underlying medical conditions, as well as those ages 50 and older who live in multi-generational housing facilities. Additionally, more essential frontline workers will also now be eligible, and they will be the group the county agency focuses on.

Eligible occupations include agriculture, airport staff, child care workers not previously eligible, correctional facility staff, first responders, food production workers, food service staff, judicial system workers, manufacturing employees, public health staff, public transit workers and U.S. Postal Service employees.

Individuals in those groups who have not been contacted by an employer about vaccinations can contact the county health office at (218) 333-8140, as the agency will be scheduling clinics to administer doses as it receives shipments. Those who call will be scheduled for an existing administering clinic or be placed on a list for a future one.