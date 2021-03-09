ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, March 9. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 1,641

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.4 (as of Sunday, Feb. 28)

  • TOTAL CASES: 492,108
  • TOTAL RECOVERED: 478,422

  • 3.5% (as of Sunday, Feb. 28)

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 231

  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,079

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 140

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 6,696

New deaths reported Tuesday, March 9, account for a backlog of 138 deaths documented in Minnesota long-term care facilities. The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday said that the deaths were discovered through an audit and previously went undetected because four private labs that process COVID-19 tests failed to report them on time. All four are now being investigated by the health department.

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,086,936 people or 19.5% of the state population

  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 602,623 people, or 10.8% of the state population

