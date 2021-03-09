ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, March 9. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,641

1,641 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.4 (as of Sunday, Feb. 28)

TOTAL CASES: 492,108

492,108 TOTAL RECOVERED: 478,422

478,422 3.5% (as of Sunday, Feb. 28)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 231

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,079

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 140

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,696

New deaths reported Tuesday, March 9, account for a backlog of 138 deaths documented in Minnesota long-term care facilities. The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday said that the deaths were discovered through an audit and previously went undetected because four private labs that process COVID-19 tests failed to report them on time. All four are now being investigated by the health department.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,086,936 people or 19.5% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 602,623 people, or 10.8% of the state population

