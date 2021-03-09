ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, March 9. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,641
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.4 (as of Sunday, Feb. 28)
- TOTAL CASES: 492,108
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 478,422
3.5% (as of Sunday, Feb. 28)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 231
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,079
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 140
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,696
New deaths reported Tuesday, March 9, account for a backlog of 138 deaths documented in Minnesota long-term care facilities. The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday said that the deaths were discovered through an audit and previously went undetected because four private labs that process COVID-19 tests failed to report them on time. All four are now being investigated by the health department.
RELATED: Minnesota to expand into next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations starting Wednesday
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,086,936 people or 19.5% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 602,623 people, or 10.8% of the state population
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.