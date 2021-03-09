ST. PAUL — Another 1.8 million Minnesotans are set to become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, the state announced Tuesday, March 9, with front-line workers and those with preexisting conditions set to be next in line for a shot.

Gov. Tim Walz in a news release Tuesday morning said the state had reached a goal of vaccinating 70% of adults 65 and older and that kickstarted the next two rounds of vaccinations. With more vaccinations expected to come in in coming weeks, the governor said the state would expand eligibility to certain age groups and people working in certain professions, as well as to those with higher health risks.

Those with certain health conditions that can spur severe complications from COVID-19 including sickle cell disease, cancer and chronic lung disease, those with rare medical conditions or disabilities and food processing workers would be next in line to receive the vaccination, he said.

And adults 45 and older with one or more underlying medical conditions, Minnesotans 16 and older with two or more health conditions, those 50 and older living in multi-generational housing and agricultural workers, airport staff, child care workers, correctional facility workers, first responders and others were set to become eligible starting Wednesday, March 10.

“We asked most Minnesotans to wait patiently while we protected Minnesotans at higher risk and got shots to at least 70% of our seniors. We will hit that milestone on Wednesday — well ahead of schedule. More Minnesotans will now be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, beginning this week,” Walz said. “To reach 70% of seniors vaccinated is an incredible accomplishment in itself, but it’s not the end goal: we will continue moving full steam ahead until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one.”

Walz urged Minnesotans to sign up for the Minnesota Vaccine Connector to be alerted when openings for a shot became available near them and suggested that they reach out to their physicians or employers as well about potential vaccination openings.

The governor and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were set to discuss the new phase of vaccinations Tuesday morning at 9:30.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com