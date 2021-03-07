ST. PAUL — Since getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Malcolm McDonald has seen his son in person for the first time in months.

But for the 84-year-old, who received his final vaccination at the end of February, many things haven’t changed. Activities at his St. Paul senior-living facility are still limited or on hold, and he often has to stay in his room where he’s grown to enjoy the quiet solace of gazing out onto the Mississippi River from his window.

McDonald said he didn’t want to contract coronavirus — at his age, he’d have a tough fight with it. He plans to keep following mask mandates, social distancing and protocols. The last thing he said he wants to do is get others sick.

“Vaccines only go so far. The real point in all of this is how the people are with each other,” he said.

For many, finally getting their COVID-19 vaccines is offering a glimpse of hope after a dark time. They’re looking forward to seeing familiar faces, going out to eat and slowly returning to normal life after months of lockdown and worry.

For seniors, a small change of pace

Ken Zimmerman, 77, said the pandemic has reminded him of the importance of getting vaccinated. As someone who lived through the polio and tuberculosis pandemics, and was vaccinated for numerous diseases before he was sent abroad with the U.S. Navy as a younger man, getting vaccinated was something he was accustomed to.

Now a resident at a senior-living facility in St. Paul, Zimmerman said he’s missed the weekly piano concerts in the lobby and the squawk of a parrot that normally roosts downstairs.

An active Alcoholic Anonymous member for 31 years, Zimmerman also said he misses those meetings and visiting with others at church. It’s also been especially hard to not watch Gophers women’s hockey games in person, he said, as a season-ticket holder.

After his roommate passed away a year ago, Zimmerman said quarantining alone in his room gave him a different perspective on solitude. Although there are still restrictions in place preventing him from meeting with others outside the building, socializing and leaving his room, he’s looking forward to the near future. He said he has been excited to talk about going to St. Paul Saints games this summer with some of his friends.

“My grandfather told me when I was growing up, he said, ‘If you find yourself in hot water, take a bath.’ That’s what we’re doing,” he said. “You just have to accept things when they come and really figure out the best way to overcome any problems that you have.”

'I'm old, what could it hurt?'

Jackie Flaherty, 67, of West St. Paul said she once was an anti-vaxxer but found herself relieved to get her second COVID-19 shot last month through the Minnesota Department of Health’s vaccine lottery.

Although she held off on getting vaccines for her and her children for years, the COVID-19 pandemic changed her mind about the risk.

A social person by nature, Flaherty said the pandemic has turned her into someone who doesn’t reach out as often as she used to with friends. The isolation, compounded by the economic hurt on small businesses and the local economy, made her want to be a part of the solution. Getting vaccinated is one step she can take to help.

“I’m old, what could it hurt?” she said. “I’m finally feeling hopeful. It’s been a discouraging year, wouldn’t you say? I think once we have a new administration, and we’ll get those vaccines produced and get them out there and get them to the people, hopefully we can all get through this.”

Flaherty said her first plan of action after her husband gets vaccinated is to treat themselves to a lobster dinner at Mancini’s Char House.

Although she said she feels much safer now that she’s vaccinated, Flaherty said she still feels guilty about receiving a vaccine before others who work more essential jobs, like young teachers.

'Now I just feel safer'

University of Minnesota sophomore Morgan Weberg, 19, said that when she was working as a nutrition aide at the U’s East Bank Hospital in Minneapolis in January, she was excited to hear an announcement over the loudspeaker about extra vaccines available for staff.

Not expecting to get vaccinated so early, Weberg said she felt relief after getting her shots, and said that cultivating a “herd immunity” will be essential for life to get back to the way it was pre-pandemic.

Before getting vaccinated, Weberg said she was still going to the gym in a mask, went out to eat with friends and hosted a couple of people over to her apartment every now and then.

But now that she’s been vaccinated, Weberg said she doesn’t plan to drastically change her behavior and still will wear masks when she can.

“I would say I was doing all of that prior to getting the dose, but I think that dose just kind of reinforced that behavior,” she said. “Now I just feel safer.”

'We were almost giddy'

Karen Sackreiter, 75, who lives north of Anoka, got her final vaccination in February. With an underlying health condition, Sackreiter said the stress of navigating where to get vaccinated weighed on her.

In January, the first-come, first-served vaccine lottery organized by the Minnesota Department of Health, which resulted in clogged phone lines and a crashed state registration site, reinforced a feeling of how hard it would be to get vaccine, she said.

“Our clinic happened to have some (vaccines), and I mean we were almost giddy,” Sackreiter said.

Despite being vaccinated now, she said it’s premature to assume that life will bounce back to where it was. Now that she’s vaccinated, her next step is slowly warming back up to meeting people in person again.

“We’ve been really careful. We mask up, we socially distance, we haven’t talked to our kids or grandkids for over a year,” Sackreiter said. “We did not go to bars or restaurants, we just now started doing that a little bit and in controlled circumstances.”

Although she might feel more comfortable seeing her family and friends again, Sackreiter said others aren’t as open. Moving forward will require listening to cues from others about their own wariness.

“Behaviors have changed, you know, you just have to be more reticent about those kinds of things. I think people are more wary,” she said.

After meeting up for coffee with another couple who also is vaccinated, Sackreiter said they both automatically sat at opposite ends of the table almost by default, rather than sitting across from each other.

“We just gravitated for the opposite ends,” she said. “We have to relearn some behaviors here.”