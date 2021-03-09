ST. PAUL — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will join Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to discuss the next steps in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.

Walz and Malcolm will be joined by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Rodolfo Gutierrez, Executive Director of HACER.

