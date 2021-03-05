ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of March 5, 2021. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 813

813 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.6 (As of Wednesday, Feb. 24)

TOTAL CASES: 488,170

488,170 TOTAL RECOVERED: 474,175

474,175 3.6% (As of Wednesday, Feb. 24)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 224

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,938

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 13

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,534

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 975781 people, or 17.5% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 516,422 people, or 9.3% of the state population

