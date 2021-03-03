MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, March 3. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 788

788 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.6 (as of Monday, Feb. 22)

TOTAL CASES: 486,434

486,434 TOTAL RECOVERED: 473,252

473,252 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.5% (as of Monday, Feb. 22)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 243

243 TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,863

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 17

17 TOTAL DEATHS: 6,507

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 928,963 people, or 16.7% of the state population.

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 484,383, or 8.7% of the state population.

This story will be updated.

