ROCHESTER, Minn. — Citing "a really truly alarming spike in cases," and "extraordinarily concerning high case numbers," state health officials on Wednesday, Nov. 10, reported over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

According to state Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, a backlog of new cases formed over the weekend "when the number of new cases coming in exceeded the processing capacity of our staff."

"Every day now we are seeing dozens of Minnesotans dying from an illness that they didn't have to get," said Malcolm, on a day when the state reported another 43 deaths, "and that is beyond heartbreaking for all of us doing this work,"

"They mistakenly think COVID is over or no big deal or, to quote the phrase, they are done with COVID," Malcolm said of those eschewing masks, vaccination and other mitigation methods. "Some because they have fallen victim to misinformation."

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, November 10. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 5,277

5,277 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 52.7 (as of 11/2)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 831,669

831,669 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,034 (including breakthrough cases and second infections among the unvaccinated)



9,034 (including breakthrough cases and second infections among the unvaccinated) 9.3% (as of 11/2)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,159

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 42,626

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 43

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,925

Hospitalizations are at a high for 2021.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,505,911 and 67.3% of population age 5 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,307,336 and 63.5% of population age 5 and older

