ST. PAUL — Federal health authorities over the weekend OK'd the rollout of a single-shot version of the vaccine for COVID-19, the first doses of which are slated to arrive in Minnesota this week.

An estimated 45,200 doses of the vaccine developed by drug maker Johnson & Johnson's will be shipped to the state by midweek, according to Minnesota Department of Health spokesperson John Schadl. That will be on top of the roughly 150,000 doses of vaccine made by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna already bound for the state.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot in order to be fully effective, what is called "emergency use authorization" on Saturday, Feb. 27, which means it can be distributed nationwide for use on individuals ages 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna's versions of the vaccine, by contrast, require an initial dose and a booster shot to grant maximum protection against the novel coronavirus.

Schadl said Monday, March 1, that the state health department will explain in the coming days where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be made available in Minnesota. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have already given it a preliminary recommendation for widespread distribution.

An estimated 2 million doses will at first be allocated to states, according to the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. Approximately 20 million doses will be made available by the end of the month.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 636

636 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.1 (As of Thursday, Feb. 18)

TOTAL CASES: 485,230

485,230 TOTAL RECOVERED: 471,647

471,647 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.6% (As of Thursday, Feb. 18)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 230

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,727

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 3

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,486

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 902,242 people, or 16.2% of the state population.

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 467,300 people, or 8.4% of the state population.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.