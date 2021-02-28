ST. PAUL -- New cases of COVID-19 continue to be diagnosed throughout Minnesota, but hospitalizations and deaths remain low as vaccinations for health care workers and people over 65 continue.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 813 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Sunday, Feb. 28. That brings the statewide death toll to 6,483 since the first case of the virus was confirmed by health officials in March.

The ages among the eight deaths ranged from one person in their early 30s to two people in their 90s. Half of them were residents of long-term care facilities. Four people were residents of the Twin Cities metro area, and one person each from Carlton, Stearns, Chisago and Faribault counties died of the virus.

Vaccinations continue, with nearly as many Minnesotans having received both doses of the vaccine as have been sickened by COVID-19.

MDH reports as of Friday, 452,562 people have completed their vaccinations statewide, while there have been 484,594 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. As of Friday, 878,346 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The hospitalization rate due to COVID-19 continues to drop, with 6.3 people hospitalized per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 17. That’s down from more than 37 people per 100,000 in November. However, community spread continues to climb to an all-time high of 46% as of Feb. 17.

Community spread is defined as cases that aren’t tied to other known cases or outbreaks of the illness. MDH considers 30% of cases or more attributed to community spread as a high risk to public health.