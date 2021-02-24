MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, Feb. 24. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 761

761 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.3 (as of Monday, Feb. 15)

13.3 (as of Monday, Feb. 15) TOTAL CASES: 480,845



480,845 TOTAL RECOVERED: 467,969

467,969 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.7% (as of Monday, Feb. 15)

Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff warned Wednesday that infection rates are increasing in northwest, south-central and west-central Minnesota. His words came amid a new recommendation from the department for the families of school children, who are increasingly returning to their class rooms, to test for COVID-19 once every two weeks.

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 292

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,579

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,443

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 770,021 people, or 13.8% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 370,981 people, or 6.7% of the state population

Federal health authorities on Wednesday said a vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson that requires only one dose is safe and effective. It was unclear when the vaccine will be available in Minnesota, but Minnesota Health Department Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said Wednesday that "we expect that it should be in the short term."

