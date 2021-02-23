ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, Feb. 23. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 513
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.8 (As of Sunday, Feb. 14.)
- TOTAL CASES: 480,091
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 467,147
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.8% (As of Sunday, Feb. 14.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 269
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS:25,528
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 1
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,434
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 762,089 people, or 13.7% of state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 362,156 and 6.5% of state population
