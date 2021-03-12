ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, March 12. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,107

1,107 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.6 (As of Wednesday, March 3)

TOTAL CASES: 495,208

495,208 TOTAL RECOVERED: 480,133

480,133 3.5% (As of Wednesday, March 3)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 240

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,219

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 13

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,737

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,163483 people, or 20.9% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 660,019, or 11.9% of the state population

