Minnesota recorded 884 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, Feb. 20. An additional 31,915 vaccinations were reported as well.

Of the 11 deaths, two were residents of Ramsey County, two were from Washington County, and Dakota, Goodhue, Hubbard, Isanti, Martin, Mille Lacs and Wadena counties each recorded one death. Six people lived in long-term care facilities and five lived in private residences. Their ages ranged from 60 to 99.

Just over 40% of Minnesotans age 65 and older have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, 742,760 people, or 13.4% of all residents, have had at least one shot, while 315,284 people, or 5.7% of the state, have completed the two-dose series. Data for vaccine statistics is updated through Thursday, Feb. 18.

No new hospitalizations were reported Saturday.

