ST. PAUL — Minnesota crossed another coronavirus pandemic threshold Friday, Feb. 19, when health officials reported the administering of the state's 1 millionth dose of the vaccine for COVID-19.

In total, 1,016,210 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Minnesota so far, according to the State Department of Health. Approximately 5.2% of the state's population, or 286,543 people, have received the two doses needed for maximum protection against the novel coronavirus.

At least one dose has been given to a total of 728,081 people in Minnesota, or approximately 13% of the state's population.

An additional 1,001 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were reported Friday as well, bringing the total number of infections documented in Minnesota since the pandemic began to 477,287. Of those, 463,454 no longer require isolation.

As of Feb. 10, Minnesota's percentage of COVID-19 returning positive results, calculated on a rolling, seven-day average, stood at 3.7%. Rates lower than 5% are considered ideal.

One additional COVID-19 hospitalization was reported Friday, bringing the number of current hospitalizations to 282. Of those, 59 are intensive care unit hospitalizations. A total of 25,368 hospitalizations in Minnesota have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, all but three of which occurred outside the Twin Cities metro area. That brings Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,412.

