ST. PAUL — A total of 710,305 Minnesotans, or 12.8% of the state's population, have received their first dose of the vaccine for COVID-19, health authorities reported Thursday, Feb. 18.

Both vaccines developed by pharmaceutical manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer are administered in two rounds, both of which are required for maximum protection against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As of Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health said, a total of 264,122 people in the state have received two doses, or 4.7% of the state population.

Minnesota has so far administered 975,626 doses of the vaccine and is expected to give out its 1 millionth in the coming days.

Also Thursday, the health department reported the diagnosis of an additional 928 cases of COVID-19. All told, 476,292 infections have been documented in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Of those, 463,041 no longer require isolation.

Fourteen additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday as well, six of which occurred outside the Twin Cities metro area. Eight of the newly reported deaths occurred in long-term care settings. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,404 as a result.

Two additional nonintensive care unit hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations caused by the disease to 25,341 since the pandemic began. Preliminary data shows that 287 people were actively hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Feb. 17, 54 of whom are in the ICU.

This story will be updated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.