ST. PAUL — State health officials reported Wednesday, Feb. 17, that at least 15,142 doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have so far been administered in Minnesota since Sunday, Feb. 14.

That brings the total number of doses administered in the state so far to 943,251 doses, most of which have been conserved for health care workers and nursing homes. Two doses of the vaccine are required in order for it to be most effective, and it was reported Wednesday that a total of 246,431 people in Minnesota have received both.

Another 695,629 people have received at least one dose.

State Department of Health officials said shipments of the vaccine bound for Minnesota will likely be delayed this week as a result of the winter storm affecting much of the continental United States. The storm comes as a growing number of Minnesotans outside the initial vaccine priority group, to which health care workers and nursing home residents belong, are being granted access to the vaccine.

Teachers, school employees, child care workers and Minnesotans 65 or older have for several weeks been able to schedule vaccination appointments at doctor's offices, hospitals and state-run pop-up clinics across Minnesota. Their appointments will likely be rescheduled as their respective health care providers learn the whereabouts of the doses they were expecting.

Health officials also reported Wednesday an additional 783 COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases documented in the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 475,379.

Ten additional deaths were reported Wednesday as well, half of which occurred outside the Twin Cities metro area. All but three occurred in long-term care settings.

The state's pandemic death toll, as a result, rose to 6,390.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.