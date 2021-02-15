ROCHESTER, Minn. — For Denise Koster, getting the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine was nothing short of a miracle.

Like many educators in the state, Koster received an email in January, giving her a link where she could sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine if she wanted it. However, that was no guarantee when her turn would come around. It simply was a way of getting her name on the long list of educators in need.

She typed in her information and then moved on with life, expecting it would be a while before her turn came around. But she received another email not even a week later, saying there was a slot available for her that day.

"I think it's absolutely a miracle how fast it went for me," the Rochester educator said. "I feel very blessed and very fortunate."

She was practically skipping on her way to get it, she said.

She’s scheduled to get her second and final dose of the vaccine March 4. Her birthday is just a few days later, March 8, and will be one of the best.

“I’m a religious person, but I have a great deal of faith in science,” Koster said. “I have family members — close family members — who had polio.”

The vaccination process for educators has gone through a number of changes since its initial rollout. At first, the state was providing school districts with a limited number of doses they could have employees register to get. Eventually, the state removed the middle man and provided a way to select teachers without the districts having to decide who should get it first and who should get it later.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, 45,610 educators, school staff and child care workers have been vaccinated through the pilot program thus far. For perspective, there were 57,262 full-time teachers in Minnesota during the 2017-18 year. The same report says there were a total of 134,509 licensed and nonlicensed staff serving Minnesota schools during that year.

Koster has worked for Rochester Public Schools since 2007. She has taught in every building in the district except Folwell Elementary. Currently, she works as a paraprofessional at Willow Creek Middle School.

Koster has an underlying health condition. And yet she talks more about the safety of others rather than her own well-being. One of her roles in the district is to coordinate the ACT test at Mayo High School, which is held in person.

"I have nightmares about someone getting sick and dying because they came to get the test," she said. "Knowing that I'm not going to negatively impact this child or their family, that's a great relief for me."

Like many, Koster is an educator but she's also a parent. In 2020, she too had a senior who wasn't able to take advantage of all the little moments so uniquely tied to a person's high school career. And just like so many parents and teachers, she can't wait for the day when they can be back in the classroom without having to worry about spreading the virus.

That's why she was so excited to receive the first dose of her vaccine. That's why, for her, it's been nothing short of a miracle.

"I love working with kids," Koster said. "I worry about them. Are they safe? Do they have enough to eat? Are they warm? They're not my children, but they are my children. Being able to get them back into the building — it's just so important for so many reasons."