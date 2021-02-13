The state of Minnesota reported 964 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths from the illness Saturday, Feb. 13.

All but one of those deaths were in Greater Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of the seven deaths, three lived in a long-term care or assisted living facility, three lived in a private residence and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health setting.

The metro-area resident who died was in their late 40s. The others ranged between their late 60s and early 90s.

The state reported Saturday that more than 11% of Minnesotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and about 33% of those people have completed the two-dose series.

More than 850,000 doses have been administered to Minnesotans, including second doses.

Minnesota continues to vaccinate all people ages 65 and older who want a vaccine. About 32% of the state's population over the age of 64 have now received a COVID-19 vaccine. That data does not yet include vaccines administered Friday or Saturday, as it takes the state a couple days to validate new numbers.

On Thursday, state health officials shared a hopeful metric and reported that in the last seven days, the percentage of tests coming back positive averaged 3.9%, the lowest it's been since June when weekly testing volumes were half of what they are now. Health officials view rates of 5% and above as an indicator of widespread community transmission.

Another 30,800 COVID-19 tests have been completed as of Saturday, putting the single-day testing positivity rate at 3.1%.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.