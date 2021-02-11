ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Speakers will include MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm and MDH Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann.

Watch a livestream of the event below.





