The COVID-19 vaccination is being distributed in phases, based on criteria determined by individual states. Find information and resources about the vaccination process in Minnesota below.

Minnesota

Click the banners below for up-to-date vaccination info for Minnesota and localities.

Minnesota is currently in the 1A phase of vaccine distribution. Find more information about vaccination phases and the Minnesota vaccine rollout here.

Additional vaccine phases, resources

Frequently Asked Questions



Q: How will I know when I can get a COVID-19 vaccination shot?

A: Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota is distributing vaccines based on guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and each state’s department of health.

Sanford Health will notify its patients through its My Sanford Chart system, a letter, a text or a call. Those who are not Sanford patients can sign up for a waiting list at vaccineregister.sanfordhealth.org/register.

Beltrami County Public Health is now vaccinating early childhood, K-12 school and child care staff.

Q: Where are vaccine shots being given?

A: Sanford Health is providing vaccinations at its Bemidji Medical Center. Recently, Beltrami County set up a three-day vaccine clinic and has also gone directly to facilities such as assisted living homes to administer vaccines.



Q: Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, distribution and safety?

A: Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's comprehensive website for more answers to frequent questions.

Q: How do our states compare to others when it comes to vaccine distribution?

A: The best way to know this from day to day is using the CDC's Covid Data Tracker site.