ST. PAUL — A child between 5 and 9 years of age died of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, Minn., the State Department of Health reported Wednesday, Feb. 10, one of the youngest people to die from the disease.

The child had an unspecified underlying condition that may have contributed to their death, according to a health department spokesperson. Only one other child younger than 5 has died of COVID-19 in Minnesota so far.

Eleven COVID-19 deaths in total were reported Wednesday, all but three of which occurred outside of the Twin Cities area. A total of 6,319 people have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

An additional 677 COVID-19 infections were reported Wednesday as well, bringing the total number documented in the state to 469,905.

With the vaccine for COVID-19 becoming more widely available to senior citizens, teachers, school staff members and child care workers, a total of 753,602 doses have been administered in Minnesota. Health care workers and long-term care facilities had until recently been the primary recipients of the vaccine, two doses of which are required in order for it to be most effective.

Health officials reported Wednesday that 168,495 people in the state have received two doses. Approximately 583,600 got at least one shot.

