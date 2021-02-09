MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz and Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm visited a long-term care facility to highlight Minnesota’s successful vaccination effort in long-term care settings Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Watch a video of the event below.

