ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday, Feb. 8, reported an additional 564 case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases documented in the state to 468,682 since the pandemic began.

Three additional deaths of COVID-19 were reported Monday as well, two of which occurred outside the Twin Cities metro area. An individual between 45 and 49 years of age died in Chisago County and another individual between the ages of 60 and 64 died in Wright County.

A total of 6,302 people have died from COVID-19, according to state health department data.

So far, 727,475 doses of the vaccine for COVID-19 have been administered in the state. Health care workers and those living or staying at long-term care facilities are still receiving vaccine priority, however elderly Minnesotans, school staff and faculty members and child care workers continue to be inoculated as well.

Some local health care providers, hospitals and public health clinics are receiving doses of the vaccine to distribute to Minnesotans aged 65 or older, as well as school and child care workers. Several temporary state-run clinics serving those groups in Greater Minnesota will also reopen Thursday, Feb. 11, to administer second-round doses by appointment.

Clinics due to reopen this week include those in Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud and Thief River Falls, albeit only for previously scheduled appointments.

Health officials reported Monday that 158,763 people in Minnesota have received two doses of the vaccine, which are required in order for it to be most effective. A total of 556,482 have received at least one dose.

