The state of Minnesota reported 1,030 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths from the illness on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Thirteen of those deaths were among residents from outside the seven-county metro region. About 45% of the news cases were in Greater Minnesota.

Another 34,450 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, putting the single-day testing positivity rate at 3%. The single-day positivity rate is the percentage of tests that came back positive.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the state reported that its seven-day average positivity rate was 4.3% — a number state health officials said they're happy to see.

Also on Saturday, the state reported that another 26,220 Minnesotans have received a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the number of Minnesotans who have now received at least one vaccine to more than half a million, or 9.5% of the state's population.

Just over 25% of Minnesotans ages 65 and older have received their first of two vaccine shots.

The state updates its vaccine data everyday with totals from two days prior since it takes a couple days to validate new vaccine figures.

On Monday, Feb. 8, a permanent community vaccination site will open to Minnesotans ages 65 and older at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The site has been allotted 6,000 doses so far and roughly 1,500 people will be vaccinated on the first day.

The Duluth community vaccination site is one of three announced so far by the state. The first state-ran permanent community clinic opened Thursday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The state is expected to announce the location of the third site in southern Minnesota in the coming days.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.