ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, Feb. 5, reported administering an additional 32,151 doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In total, 637,015 doses have reportedly been given in the state so far. Approximately 138,000 people have received the two doses necessary for the vaccine to be most effective, while nearly 498,000 have received at least one dose.

Health officials reported the new vaccine figures a day after Minnesota administered its 600,000th dose. Statewide, an additional 1,054 cases of COVID-19 were also reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases documented in the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 466,224.

Twenty-two additional deaths of COVID-19 were reported Friday as well, 10 of which occurred outside the Twin Cities metro area. A total of 6,273 people have died of the disease in Minnesota since the pandemic began.

