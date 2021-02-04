ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, Feb. 4, reported that 604,864 doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been administered in Minnesota.

Health care workers, nursing home residents and, lately, education and child care workers have been among those to be given the vaccine so far. Health officials reported Thursday that 128,694 people in Minnesota have received the two doses required for the vaccine to be most effective.

Approximately 475,000 people have received at least one dose. As Minnesota crossed that vaccine milestone, an additional 1,410 cases of COVID-19 were also reported Thursday, bringing the total number of infections documented in the state since last March to more than 465,000.

An additional 17 deaths were reported Thursday as well, eight of which occurred outside of the Twin Cities area. Long-term care and group home settings accounted for 10 of the newly reported deaths.

At least 6,251 people have died of COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began, figures released Thursday show.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.