ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday, Feb. 3, reported that an additional 669 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been identified in the state.

Another 24 people have died of the disease as well, according to the state Department of Health. Of those deaths, 11 occurred outside the Twin Cities area, 14 occurred in long-term care settings, one occurred in a group home setting and one occurred in a correctional facility.

As of Wednesday, at least 463,000 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Minnesota since the coronavirus pandemic began. Approximately 6,200 deaths attributed to the disease have been recorded.

But by several measures, Minnesota's pandemic situation does appear to be stable. The vaccine for COVID-19 also continues to be made available to a widening segment of the state's population, albeit slowly, though health care workers and nursing home residents still have first priority.

On Wednesday, the health department reported that 122,597 people in Minnesota have received the two doses of the vaccine required for maximum effectiveness. Another 458,651 have received at least one dose.

Around 35,000 doses of vaccine are this week being distributed to local health care providers, hospitals and public health clinics where senior citizens can go by appointment. Teachers, school staff members and child care workers will also be seen at such places, but must first be notified by their employers about when they can do so.

State Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday, Feb. 2, that the Minnesota's percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive results stood most recently at 4.4%. That it has stayed below 5% for some time, she said, is "a very good sign."

New COVID-19 cases in long-term care settings are also being diagnosed at a slower rate, Malcolm said. Hospitalizations are also down with around 390 people in the hospital, 84 of which are in intensive care units.

