ST. PAUL — Twice as many doses of the vaccine for COVID-19 were being administered in Minnesota by the end of last week compared to the week before, the governor's office said Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Nearly 30,000 doses were being given each day by Saturday, Jan. 30, according to the State Department of Health, doubling the rolling, seven-day average that had been reported a week earlier. The governor's office attributed the increase partly to the tight schedule it imposed on the health care providers who are administering the vaccine, though Minnesota is still a ways off from inoculating a sufficient number of residents.

"As I said last week, what gets measured gets done," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. "We still need far more vaccine from the federal government, but we are doing everything we can to get all Minnesotans vaccinated quickly and safely once supply arrives. We have seen good progress in vaccination rates over the past week and we will continue to work tirelessly to get all vaccine we receive into the arms of Minnesotans, crush COVID-19, and end this pandemic."

Vaccines shipped to Minnesota continue to be conserved for health care workers and long-term care facilities, though Walz's office said this week it would funnel even more doses toward so-called community clinics and other health care providers focused on vaccinating the elderly. Some 35,000 vaccine doses will be set aside for the clinics and newly enlisted health care providers, appointments for which can be made using a a health department web tool.

The health department reported Tuesday that nearly 117,000 Minnesotans have received two doses of the vaccine, both of which are required for it to be most effective. Another 447,610 have received at least one dose.

Supplies of the vaccine are limited, an issue the White House is seeking to address, though another 11,000 doses will be sent to Minnesota every week for at least the next three weeks under a new Biden administration effort. Frustrated by the pace of the vaccine rollout, some states are moving to make the most of the doses they have or will be receiving.

In Minnesota, that has involved extending eligibility for the vaccine to teachers, school staff members and child care workers as well as residents ages 65 and older. One hundred Minnesota doctors' offices, hospitals and public health clinics will this week be brought on to vaccinate them. Most of the state-run clinics where education workers and older residents were being vaccinated previously will reopen next week to provide second-round shots.

Health care providers receiving the vaccine have also been told by the governor's office to quicken the pace with which they administer it, and were warned that failure to do so could affect the number of doses they receive in the future.

Members of the Minnesota Senate, meanwhile, are calling for senior citizens to be further prioritized, and sent a letter to Walz on Tuesday asking for them to be "the only priority to receive vaccines in the coming weeks." Seniors are especially at risk of dying or falling severely ill from COVID-19.

While giving older residents exclusive access to the vaccine would put Minnesotans out of step with federal guidance, states do not have to adhere to that guidance as part of the vaccine rollout.

"When making life and death decisions for Minnesota, we urge you to remember Minnesota seniors aged 65 and older first and foremost," read the Minnesota Senate Aging and Long-Term Care Committee's letter.

This story will be updated.

