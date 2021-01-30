The state of Minnesota reported 1,087 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths from the illness on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Eleven of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and eight of those who died lived in Greater Minnesota. All were between the ages of early 70s and late 90s.

Completed tests were up by more than 32,700 on Saturday. The single-day testing positivity rate was below 5%, the threshold for what health experts consider a sign of widespread community transmission.

On Saturday, the state logged about 30,500 new vaccine administrations, brining the total number of Minnesotans who have received at least one dose to 381,200 and the number of people who have completed the two-dose series to more than 105,000. Those numbers are from Jan. 28, as it takes the state a couple days to validate new vaccine data.

Not yet included in that data are the 9,000 Minnesotans who received their first shot at one of the state's 10 vaccine clinics on Friday, Jan. 29, according to a news release from the state. Those sites are currently vaccinating people ages 65 and older, pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators and staff as well as child care workers.

As of Thursday, 15% of Minnesotans ages 65 and older had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

