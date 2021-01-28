ST. PAUL — Many teachers in the Twin Cities metro area who were supposed to be prioritized for vaccines were placed on wait lists after schools sent out far more invites than a mass vaccination event will be able to fill and some recipients shared the sign-up information with colleagues.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday, Jan. 25, that 15,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine would be made available to metro school staff and child care providers over five days, starting Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul.

But the Minnesota Department of Education instructed metro school leaders to send out a combined 26,145 invitations. And, unlike last week’s trial run, schools were not guaranteed that their employees would be able to secure a certain number of vaccinations.

“A lot of people who were invited last week declined the vaccine,” education department spokeswoman Ashleigh Norris said.

The education department instructed school leaders to send email invitations at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, to a specified number of employees. In order to ensure every shot would find an arm, that number far exceeded the available vaccines.

Further, the invitation included the same website link and password, so anyone who obtained the information could secure an appointment online, as long as no one else got there first.

“In some instances, we have learned that more than the recommended number of staff within a given organization received the link, which may have been due to staff members forwarding the link to other staff,” Norris said.

It’s also possible that some school leaders sent the invitations early to their staffs.

St. Paul Public Schools “deliberately followed State guidelines and did NOT send any invites to staff until AFTER 6 p.m.,” spokesman Kevin Burns said by email. “I did hear reports that when staff signed into the system at 6 p.m. or moments after, there were hundreds and hundreds already in line.”

On Facebook and in group emails, St. Paul teachers spent Tuesday and Wednesday venting frustration over the registration process.

At least one teacher who said she wasn’t supposed to be prioritized for the vaccine acknowledged making an appointment, while a few others in the same position said they made the difficult decision to ignore the email and wait their turn.

The education department said it will review registrations at Roy Wilkins to ensure only school staff get the vaccines and that workers will have to “provide proof of employment when they arrive for their vaccine.”

Roy Wilkins Auditorium is one of 10 pilot sites throughout the state where health officials are distributing coronavirus vaccines to school and child care workers and people over 65. Earlier this week, online sign-ups for those 65 and older were changed from first-come, first-served to a pre-registration and lottery.

Asked whether the state would again use a single password to register school staff, Norris said the state is “continuing to tweak the process as we go along based on our learnings each week.”

The St. Paul district, under the mistaken impression that 2,049 of its employees were supposed to get vaccines at Roy Wilkins, emailed 2,295 invitations, figuring that a number of employees would decline.

Those invites, Burns said, were emailed between 6 and 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. They went to special-education teachers and staff, those working in Essential Kids Care, and other staff from preschool through second grade who will be in-person with students starting Monday.

However, several pre-K-2 staff members at L’Etoile du Nord French Immersion said they never received an email.

Burns said the email asked that employees not share the information with others.

“We are aware some of those invitations were forwarded to other educators and staff members by those who received the original invitation email sent by the District. We truly regret that happened; it was the District’s intention and effort to send the original invitations only to those who met our criteria,” he said by email.