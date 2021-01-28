ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, Jan. 28, reported the diagnosis of an additional 1,335 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Department officials this week said Minnesota's case, case positivity and hospitalization rates appear to be stable. An additional 16 deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, however. Health officials continue to monitor for the local spread of mutations of the disease first identified in other countries.

All but seven of the newly reported deaths occurred outside of the Twin Cities area, and 12 occurred in long-term care settings.

Vaccines for the disease continue to be administered ahead of an anticipated bump in the number of doses Minnesota receives. A federal government move to increase vaccine supplies will add an additional 11,000 doses to the state's weekly shipment for at least the next three weeks, on top of the 60,000 or so it typically gets.

Health officials Thursday reported that a total of 320,347 doses of the vaccine have been given out so far in Minnesota. About 85,200 people have received two doses of the vaccine, which are required for maximum effectiveness.

Approximately 320,300 people have been given at least one dose.

