ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday, Jan. 26 the administering of an additional 17,636 doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A newly reported total of 67,567 people in the state have so far received the requisite two doses of the vaccine, access to which continues expanding. Approximately 284,400 people have received at least one dose.

Health officials reported those numbers Tuesday as elderly Minnesotans were able to once again sign up for appointments at what are being called community vaccination clinics. Unlike last week, when the clinics were first announced and opened, senior citizens have to pre-register for a random chance to be scheduled for an appointment instead of being able to make one on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Educators, school staff members and child care workers, whom the clinics are also meant to serve, will be notified by their employers as to when they can visit the clinics, which do not accept walk-ins.

Minnesotans aged 65 and older, meanwhile, are being encouraged to pre-register online at mn.gov/findmyvaccine. Pre-registrations can also be completed over the phone by calling 833-431-2053. Phone and online pre-registration services well end for the week at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Health officials said about 8,000 doses of the vaccine will this week be set aside for the clinics, which are set to open Thursday, Jan. 28 through Saturday. An additional 15,000 doses are being conserved for a mass-vaccination clinic to be held at the Xcel Energy Center this week focusing on Twin Cities area teachers, school staff members and child care workers.

Plans to provide greater numbers of doses to other segments of Minnesota's population hinge on the wider availability of the vaccine, which remains in short supply. Most of the 60,000 doses sent to the state each week are still being reserved for health care workers and nursing home residents, who make up the initial group that health officials are prioritizing for vaccination.

Minnesota also Tuesday reported an additional 727 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections reported since the coronavirus pandemic began to 456,490. Eight additional deaths attributed to the disease were reported as well, all but two of which occurred in the Twin Cities area.

In total, a reported 6,106 people have so far died of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.